England's Barmy Army is quite renowned for taking jibes at Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli. The veiled digs continue as Virat Kohli got on the score of 79 runs on day 1 of the 3rd Test match at the Newlands Cricket Stadium in Cape Town. The English fan club took to social media and wrote, "71." They also posted an emoji of a sand timer which simply meant that they were waiting for Virat Kohli's 71st century. This veiled dig surely didn't go down well with the fans as they give the club a befitting reply about the tweet. India vs South Africa, 3rd Test 2021–22: Gautam Gambhir Reacts to Virat Kohli’s Patient 79-Run Knock on Day 1, Says, ‘He Left Behind His Ego in the Kit Bag’.

While a few fans reminded the English fan club about England's performance in the Ashes 2021-22. As one may recall, the Three Lions have lost the Ashes 3-0. Their last game ended with a draw. One of them reminded the club about waiting for Joe Root's maiden century in Australia. A host of fans reminded the fan club of England's unwanted records. The salty responses by Virat Kohli fans went viral online and a few of them were even funny. For now, check out the tweet by the Barmy Army and the responses by fans.

Tweet:

71 ⏳ — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) January 11, 2022

Joe Root

The wait indeed continues... just like maiden Test century of Joe Root in Australia. 😉 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 11, 2022

Funny meme

Joe Root:

Meanwhile Root With 2 Ducks in Ashes 😭🥳 — Ritika Malhotra🇮🇳 (@FanGirlRohit45) January 11, 2022

Brutal

Chill guys, they are talking about England's first innings score in Hobart. — Shivani Shukla (@iShivani_Shukla) January 11, 2022

Talking about Day 1 of the third Test match between India and South Africa witnessed the visitors putting up a total of 223 runs in their first inning. The home team lost one wicket on the score of 17 runs.

