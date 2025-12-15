Mumbai (Maharashtra), [India] December 15 (ANI): Vivekanand Education Society (VES), Chembur, in its role as the venue partner, successfully hosted the Pinkathon Promotional Event at VES Campus 1 Ground, according to a press release.

The event brought together participants from across Mumbai to raise awareness about women's health and fitness, with a special spotlight on the 'Grandmother's 10K Run', an initiative encouraging elderly women to run alongside their family members.

The high-energy morning event featured enthusiastic participation, vibrant fitness activities such as Zumba, and community engagement to support holistic well-being, with Pinkathon founder Milind Soman also in attendance.

Pinkathon is India's largest women's running movement dedicated to promoting health, breast cancer awareness, and active lifestyles among women of all ages. As part of the promotional event at Vivekanand Education Society, participants experienced a glimpse of the spirit and purpose Pinkathon carries across the country.

Milind Soman graced the event and interacted with participants, encouraging families, especially senior women, to come together, celebrate fitness, and embrace healthier living. His presence energised the crowd and gave a strong kick-start to the Pinkathon promotional event ahead of the main Pinkathon marathon.

Speaking about hosting the event, Dr Prakash Lulla, Treasurer, Vivekanand Education Society, said, "We are proud to be a venue partner for the Pinkathon Promotional Event and support an inspiring movement that brings generations together through health and fitness. At VES, we believe in fostering community well-being, and this event beautifully aligns with our commitment to holistic development."

The event concluded with group fitness sessions and medal distributions, interactive discussions on women's health, and an open invitation for participants to join the upcoming Pinkathon. (ANI)

