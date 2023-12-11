Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], December 11 (ANI): The Haryana Steelers put up a brilliant performance to defeat Bengaluru Bulls 38-32 in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10.

Speaking about their performance, the Haryana Steelers' Head Coach Manpreet Singh said, "It was a really good match for us. The Bengaluru Bulls are a strong team. We aimed to stop Bharat from picking up raid points as much as possible and I thought we did well against him."

Manpreet further added, "We practice for all kinds of situations during our training sessions. After conceding a five-point raid in the opening minute of the match, the team fought hard and turned the game around quickly."

The Haryana Steelers faced a heavy 27-57 defeat to U.P. Yoddhas in their first match of the season on 06 December 2023. Speaking about how the team bounced back from the defeat, Manpreet said, "Every team requires 2-3 matches to set its combinations. We didn't have much luck against U.P. Yoddhas. They kept extending their lead, but I was happy to see the energy shown by the players throughout the game. And the team maintained that energy in our match against Bengaluru and they went on to achieve the desired result."

Preview for the matches on Monday:

The Jaipur Pink Panthers will be hoping to register their first win of the season on Monday, however, they will be up against a rampaging Gujarat Giants, who have won three out of their four games in the season.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Bulls will be aiming to gain momentum and put smiles on the faces of their home fans when they take on U.P. Yoddhas in the second match of the day. However, the Yoddhas have showcased excellent form this season. They recorded massive wins against Haryana Steelers (57-27) and Telugu Titans (48-33) in their last two games.

Schedule for PKL Season 10 match on Monday:

Game 1: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants - 8 pm

Game 2: Bengaluru Bulls vs U.P. Yoddhas - 9 pm. (ANI)

