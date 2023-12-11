Cristiano Ronaldo and his Al-Nassr side are maintaining the momentum in the Saudi Pro League while challenging in many other competitions in the continent. With a dominating win over Al-Riyadh, CR7 will be looking at the challenge of the Al-Shabab side in a quarter-final game of King Cup of Champions or King Cup. Al-Shabab stands 11th in the league with just four wins in 16 games played so far. Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals and provided an assist in a convincing 4-0 win when the last time both sides played each other in August. The top goal scorer of the league will be looking for similar results to advance to the next stage of the competition. Al-Nassr 4–1 Al-Riyadh, Saudi Pro League 2023–24: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores, Anderson Talisca Hits Brace As Saudi Giants Return to Winning Ways (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

The Knights of Najd will want to win as many possible tournaments, with Cristiano Ronaldo in the squad. The demanding side will be looking to in-cash superstar’s talent on the field as his playing deal runs till 2025. Fans can expect Al-Nassr’s captain to lead from the front in the knock-out game of the tournament.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr King Cup 2023-24 Match?

It’s not only the Al-Nassr club but the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is looking to add more titles to his trophy-laden cabinet. Ronaldo’s inclusion in the team gave Al-Nassr's side a lethal firepower and allowed them to contend for multiple trophies. They are currently playing for the AFC Champions League, King Cup of Champions and the league title. United States of America and Mexico Submit Joint Bid To Host FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027.

Leading the league in goals, Ronaldo has three goals in four games in the King Cup tournament. His partnership with Sadio Mane and Talisca has been very fruitful for the side – scoring at a rate of 2.7 goals per game in the league. They hardly have missed the back of the net this season, with Ronaldo pulling the strings for them.

Al-Nassr qualified for the King Cup quarterfinal after beating Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq in the round of 16. Sadly for Ronaldo, he received a yellow card against them in just the 12th minute, putting him a card away from automatic suspension from the next game. Sharing the risk is his compatriot Otavio, who was also booked for the same game.

Al-Nassr's side last won the King Cup in 1990 but is one of the top contenders for the same this season. Al-Shabab will be playing the “David” role against Goliath Al-Nassr's side, but should not be under-estimated. They have the seventh-best defensive record in the Saudi Pro League, allowing just four more goals than their Cup opponents. The exciting game will start at 11:30 PM Indian Standard Time on December 11, 2023.

