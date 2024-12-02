New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) He is a bonafide legend with 536 Test wickets but imminent future isn't looking bright for Ravichandran Ashwin, who might not get to roll his arm in the current Border-Gavaskar Trophy unless any of the remaining four tracks warrants two spinners.

If the tracks on offer continue to assist seam and bounce like in Perth, the 38-year-old may find it very difficult to make it to the playing eleven unless team management's first choice Washington Sundar bowls badly.

But even in that case, Ravindra Jadeja, with superior batting credentials in SENA countries, is expected to get the nod ahead of the Chennai tweaker.

While the variables of selections are entirely different when one plays in Australia or England, Ashwin's latest form had a lot to do with how the current team management of Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma is thinking, feels former selector Devang Gandhi.

"I do feel that current form has been taken into consideration. The Indian team management wanted to go in with a team that had confidence and not exactly looking at the past records," Gandhi, who was the selector from 2016-17 to 2020-21 told PTI trying to decode the current situation.

"Washy bowled well against New Zealand and is a reliable lower middle-order batter. So it does make sense."

The template has been set in Perth and even in Pink Ball Test, it is unlikely to change as far as bowling combination is concerned.

Interestingly, Ashwin's best figures in Australia and all SENA countries came during the last Day/Night test in Adelaide in 2021 when he got 4/55 in hosts' only innings.

But with only nine wickets in the home series against New Zealand with two of the Tests being played on under-prepared turners, it has become difficult for Ashwin to be even considered in the present scenario.

"In Australian conditions, you want a restrictive option. This is not to say that Washy can't be attacking but India's bowling game plan will revolve around Jasprit Bumrahj, Mohammed Siraj and Harshit Rana. If Mohammed Shami is included at later stages then he too. So a spinner's job will be to give respite to these speed merchants and bowl one line," Gandhi said.

"Also you need to be a steady batter. He did well in Brisbane last series and also looked good in Perth during the second essay. He batted well in Canberra. He is going to be the first choice," Gandhi added.

He was the touring selector in 2018 in England when Moeen Ali created trouble for the Indian batters.

"This is a very generic idea that you need off-spinners if there are left-handers. You need off-spinners even more when you are bowling to right-handers. Remember Moeen and his line just a shade outside the off-stump. You get bounce and outside edge comes into play. Slight hint of turn, inside edge also," he explained.

The difference between Washington and Ashwin is obviously age and the younger man is extracting more bounce and zip off the surface. Even if you are tall, with age, the shoulder strength would diminish and that bite off the surface also lessens.

The biggest issue for Ashwin has been not getting a single five-wicket haul in any of the SENA (South Africa, Australia, New Zealand and Australia) countries.

He has 71 wickets in 43 completed innings in SENA countries. The best figures are 4 for 55 and the strike-rate is 83.7 balls per wicket (nearly 14 overs for a wicket).

Cut to Jadeja, he has 52 wickets from 35 completed innings and one five-wicket haul (6/138) back in 2014. Jadeja's strike-rate is identical - 83.7 balls (14 overs per wicket).

Now Jadeja got preference all these years because he had five half-centuries and a hundred in these countries with a batting average of nearly 30. Ashwin has two half-centuries.

"If the two lead spinners between them have taken just 1 five-for in 10 years, that's a problem. And when it comes to batting, Washy has a sounder technique compared to the duo," a former India Test player with more than 75 games told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

So where does it put Jadeja and especially Ashwin?

The only place where you see them playing unless Washington suffers some injury is Sydney but that also will depend on the kind of wicket that is prepared. But if Washy is still playing and the track warrants two spinners, they might prefer Jadeja over Ashwin.

