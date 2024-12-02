The India Under-19 cricket team crushed the Japan Under-19 cricket team in the one-sided Group A match in the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Monday. The 211-run victory over Japan U19 is crucial for the young Indian side as they have already lost their opening Group A match against the arch-rivals, the Pakistan Under-19 cricket team by 43 runs. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Innings Highlights: Watch Talented 13-Year-Old Cricketer Play Eye-Catching Strokes During IND U-19 vs JPN U-19 Men's Asia Cup 2024 Match.

Talking about the India U19 vs Japan U19 clash, India skipper Mohammad Amaan scored a superb unbeaten century, opener Ayush Mhatre and middle-order batter KP Karthikeya made crucial half-centuries that guided their side to a strong 339-6 in 50 overs. While defending, Indian bowlers kept taking wickets regularly which restricted the run flow. Japan U19 ended up scoring 128-8. The Mohammad Amaan-led India secured a comprehensive victory in Sharjah. This victory has helped the India U19 side to boost their Net Run Rate (NRR) in the Group A standings in the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024.

Mohammad Amaan Played Captain's Knock for India U19

Earlier in the match, Opener Ayush Mhatre played a blistering knock of 29-ball 54, including six fours and four sixes, which provided a good start for his side. India Under-19 skipper Mohammad Amaan played a valuable knock of 122 off 118 deliveries, including seven fours. The India skipper stitched a crucial partnership with KP Karthikeya, who made 57 off 49 balls with the help of six boundaries. India ended up scoring 339-6 in 50 overs. With the ball, Japan's Kiefer Lake and Hugo Kelly scalped two wickets each. Yuvraj Khatri Twists Ankle As Nepal U-19 Cricketer's Celebration Goes Wrong During NEP U19 vs BAN U19 ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2024 Match.

All-Round Performance by India U19 Bowlers

While defending, India U19 spinners Hardik Raj and KP Karthikeya bagged two wickets. Speedster Chetan Sharma picked up two wickets in the 50th over. The rest of the bowlers restricted the run flow, which helped them to restrict Japan U19 to 128-8. All-round performance with the ball helped the young India side to secure a dominating victory over the struggling Japan U19 side.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2024 05:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).