Dubai [UAE], July 18 (ANI): India captain Harmanpreet Kaur dropped to the eighth spot while vice-captain and star batter Smriti Mandhana climbed to the sixth position in the latest ICC ODI Batter Rankings, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the ODIs and T20Is women's rankings.

The India skipper Harmanpreet, who has moved two spots down, has 702 while swashbuckling batter Mandhana has 704 points.

Also Read | Ashes 2023: Pat Cummins Backs David Warner for Crucial 4th Test.

Australia batter Beth Mooney, who played extraordinary knocks in the first two ODIs against England, has leapt to the top of the ICC ODI Batter Rankings.

Chamari Athapaththu's reign at the top of the ICC Women's ODI Batters Rankings lasted just two weeks as Mooney regained the top spot in the latest update.

Also Read | India Sneak Ahead of China on ISSF World Championship Juniors 2023 Medal Tally.

Mooney was among the runs in the first two ODIs against England with scores of 81* and 33 as Australia regained the Ashes with a win in the second match of the series.

Mooney contributed runs in the first two one-day internationals against England with scores of 81 and 33, helping Australia win the second game of the series and reclaim the Ashes.

England's Nat Sciver-Brunt, who nearly prevented Australia from winning the second ODI with a magnificent 111* off 99 balls, is just behind her. Sciver-Brunt climbs up two spots to No 2 with a career-best rating of 763 despite her unsuccessful knock.

The star all-rounder has also been handy with the ball, picking up two wickets in England's win in the first ODI in Bristol. Her all-round performances help her climb to the top of the all-rounders' rankings in ODIs, once again attaining a career-best rating of 402.

Heather Knight, a teammate of Sciver-Brunt's, excelled in the finisher's role in the first ODI, leading her team to victory with an unbeaten 75 while batting lower down the order. The England skipper has been rewarded with a four-place rise to No 14, where she is tied with Sophie Devine of New Zealand.

After their spectacular victory against India in the opening ODI, Bangladesh players also received rewards. Most significantly, after leading the team in scoring with 39 runs, captain Nigar Sultana moved up four ranks to No 31 in the ODI hitters' rankings.

Sultana Khatun, who concluded with 1/20, made a significant rise of 25 places to No 78 in the bowlers' rankings, while Marufa Akter, a junior bowler, moved up to No 100 with her 4/29.

With their victory in the third and final T20I against New Zealand, Sri Lankan players significantly improved their position in the T20I rankings. Although their 10-run victory had no bearing on the series outcome—New Zealand having a commanding 2-0 lead going into the decider—some of Sri Lanka's stars saw their rankings rise.

In need of 143 runs, Athapaththu hammered a blazing 47-ball 80*, moving up to eighth place among batters. Harshitha Madavi, with whom she enjoyed a record-breaking unbroken 143-run stand, moves up five spots to No 22 in the rankings.

Beautiful bowling by Inoka Ranaweera resulted in final figures of 3/20. The veteran left-arm spinner rose six spots to tie for seventh place with Lea Tahuhu thanks to her efforts in holding New Zealand to just 140/9. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)