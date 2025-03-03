New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Para athletes from more than 20 countries will participate in 90 events across three days as India hosts its first-ever World Para Athletics Grand Prix here from March 11-13.

The athletes participating in the Grand Prix to be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium are from countries such as Germany, Japan, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, among others.

The event will be attended by Majid Rashed, the Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) president, and Tarek Souei, CEO of the Asian Paralympic Committee.

“Hosting the Grand Prix in India is a testament to our nation's dedication to para-sports. This event is not just about competition; it's about setting a precedent for future international tournaments in the country,” Paralympic Committee of India President Devendra Jhajharia said.

