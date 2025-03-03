Ajinkya Rahane has been recently appointed as the Kolkata Knight Riders captain for the IPL 2025 season. Venkatesh Iyer has been appointed his deputy as the vice-captain. Rahane was purchased by KKR in the recent IPL 2025 mega auction for the base price of INR 1.5 Crore. He went unsold initially but later KKR decided to join hands with him. Rahane has been part of KKR before in IPL when he played for them in the 2022 season. Rahane had a successful IPL in 2023 for Chennai Super Kings when he won the title with them and a decent outing in 2024 with the same team. Rahane has not lead an IPL franchise since leading Rajasthan Royals in 2019. ‘Honored and Excited…’ Ajinkya Rahane Reacts After Becoming New Captain of Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2025 Season (See Post).

Rahane captained Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016-2017 as a stand-in option while he was appointed the full-time captain of Rajasthan Royals in 2018. Steve Smith's absence due to suspension opened the path to leadership for Rahane and he led RR to play-offs in the 2018 season. The 2019 season didn't go well for him and he was released by Rajasthan Royals. He was picked up by Delhi Capitals in 2020 and since then Rahane has not led an IPL side although he has captained Team India in Test cricket. Fans eager to know how Rahane has fared as captain in the IPL will get the entire information here.

Ajinkya Rahane Captaincy Record in IPL

Matches Wins Losses Win Percentage (%) 25 9 6 36

Ajinkya Rahane didn't have a very impressive career as an IPL captain. He has captained Rising Pune Supergiant and Rajasthan Royals in 25 games and his best finish was in the 2018 season when he lead RR into the fourth position of the points table and played the eliminator. Although Rising Pune Supergiants has played the final in 2017, Steve Smith was the official captain and Rahane only filled in as a stand-in captain on occasions. In 2019, RR finished at the 7th position and Rahane was sacked from captaincy and was also released. 'Curious' Fans React After Ajinkya Rahane Named KKR Captain For Upcoming IPL 2025 Season.

During his captaincy tenure, Rahane had ordinary returns with the bat as well. As a skipper in the IPL, he scored 583 runs in 25 games at an average of 25 and strike rate of 122, hitting only two half-centuries. In 25 matches as a captain, Rahane struck only nine sixes. Although the numbers are not in his favour, the recent transformation of Rahane as a T20 player and his performances in the domestic cricket has helped him make a strong case that things will be better this time around in KKR.

