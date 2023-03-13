Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13 (ANI): A half-century from Ellyse Perry and a late flourish from her and Richa Ghosh helped Royal Challengers Bangalore reach a modest 150/4 in their Women's Premier League (WPL) match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday.

After being put to bat first by DC, RCB was off to a slow start, playing a maiden over in the first over itself. In-form Sophie Devine hit some boundaries to keep the scoreboard ticking, but skipper Smriti Mandhana was struggling at the other end.

Mandhana's disappointing WPL run continued as she was dismissed by Shikha Pandey after being caught near the boundary by Jemimah Rodrigues for eight off 15 balls. RCB was 24/1 in 4.1 overs.

Ellyse Perry was next up on the crease. She continued her good form, however the scoring rate was too slow.

RCB went into a shell and failed to score rapidly. Shikha got her second wicket, dismissing Devine for 21 off 19 balls. RCB was 41/2 in nine overs.

RCB touched the 50-run mark at the end of 10 overs, with the score being 50/2, with Perry (19*) joined by Heather Knight (2*).

DC did not let Perry and Knight build a partnership. It was impossible to keep Shikha out of action as she took a brilliant diving catch to dismiss Heather Knight for 11 off 12 balls. RCB was 63/3 in 12.4 overs.

Richa Ghosh joined Perry at the crease and they started building a partnership. In the 15th over, Perry hit Shikha for a four and six to relieve some pressure.

At the end of 15 over, RCB was at 80/3, with Perry (36*) and Ghosh (4*) unbeaten at the crease.

Richa relieved some pressure in the next over, hitting Alice Capsey for two fours and a six. The over gave away 17 runs. RCB was 97/3 in 16 overs and needed to go big similarly in the final four to have a chance at winning.

With help of a six from Perry, RCB crossed the 100-run mark in 16.1 overs.

Perry brought up her half-century in 45 balls, consisting of four fours and three sixes. Tara Norris was smashed for 20 runs in the 17th over.

Ghosh and Perry brought up their 50-run stand and continued their carnage, this time targeting Jess Jonassen in the 18th over. The bowler was smashed for 18 runs, consisting of two sixes and a four.

Shikha got her third wicket. She dismissed Richa for 37 off 16 balls, consisting of 3 fours and 3 sixes. RCB was 137/4 in 18.2 overs and the 74-run stand between the duo was over.

Shreyanka Patil was the next up on the crease to bat.

RCB ended their innings at 150/4, with Perry unbeaten at 67 off 52 balls, consisting of four boundaries and five sixes. Shreyanka was unbeaten at four off six balls.

Shikha Pandey took 3/23 in her four overs. Tara Norris got a wicket as well.

Brief Scores: RCB: 150/4 (Ellyse Perry 67*, Richa Ghosh 37, Shikha Pandey 3/23) vs Delhi Capitals. (ANI)

