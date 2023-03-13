Navi Mumbai, Mar 13 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard of the Women's Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Royal challengers Bangalore, here on Monday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Innings:

Smriti Mandhana c Rodrigues b Pandey 8

Sophie Devine b Pandey 21

Ellyse Perry not out 67

Heather Knight c Pandey b Norris 11

Richa Ghosh c Bhatia b Pandey 37

Shreyanka Patil not out 4

Extras: (W-2) 2

Total: (For four wickets; 20 overs) 150

Fall of Wickets: 1-24, 2-41, 3-63, 4-137.

Bowling: Marizanne Kapp 4-1-18-0, Alice Capsey 3-0-31-0, Shikha Pandey 4-0-23-3, Jess Jonassen 4-0-39-0, Radha Yadav 2-0-14-0, Tara Norris 3-0-25-1. (More) PTI

