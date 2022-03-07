Bhubaneswar, Mar 7 (PTI) Young striker Sangita Kumari has set eyes on achieving bigger laurels in future after making a memorable debut with the Indian senior women's hockey team recently.

While Sangita has been an integral part of the junior national side, she got her first opportunity with the senior team against Spain in the FIH Pro League double-header here recently. She grabbed the opportunity with both hands by scoring a fine goal in her maiden outing.

"I was very excited and also nervous making my senior India debut but I think what helped me was the exposure I had received in the junior India team over the past few years," the youngster from Jharkhand said in a Hockey India statement.

"Also, training with the senior group has been a completely different experience. I have learnt a lot over these past few months and I feel this is only the beginning for me."

Sangita first came into the limelight during the 2016 U-18 Asia Cup, where she scored eight goals and helped the team clinch the bronze medal.

She was also a part of the Jharkhand team which won the ninth Hockey India Junior Women's National Championship 2019 (A Division).

Riding on those impressive performances, Sangita played in as many as six international tournaments for the junior side and was also one of the key members of the team that remained unbeaten in the Chile tour last year. She scored four goals in five matches during that tour.

"I feel these outings with the junior team gave me a lot of confidence. The junior team also follows a similar structure to the senior side so it was not too hard for me to adapt to their game," she said.

"But I feel there is still a lot of hard work that I need to put in to make a mark in the senior team and find a regular place."

