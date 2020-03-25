Spotify Announces COVID-19 Music Relief Project

California [USA], Mar 25 (ANI): Spotify has announced a new initiative to support the music community as the world grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic. The Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief project will recommend verified organisations that offer financial relief to those in the music community most in need around the world.As the official release notes, Spotify will match dollar-for-dollar public donations, up to a total Spotify contribution of USD 10 million. In addition to supporting the music community, Spotify made contributions to public health organisations, donated ad inventory and platform space to share news and health information, and created a COVID-19 hub for listeners to find news and information in one place. (ANI)

