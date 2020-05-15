Srinagar Administration Starts Preparation for Opening Up in Lockdown 4.0

Srinagar, May 15 (PTI) In a step aimed at the graded opening of select sectors, authorities in Srinagar on Friday launched a two-week-long programme for the training of all service providers including drivers, barbers, vendors and bakers to make them aware about personal safety, production and distribution of essential items.

The Srinagar administration plans to train more than 10,000 service providers in the next one month while keeping the focus on public health aspects of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The existence of coronavirus is a reality the population has to adapt to. In this regard it is imperative that apart from preparing public, the key services providers are trained about precautions, hygiene, social distancing and several other notified protocols," Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said.

Choudhary, who launched the first module designed for more than 500 workers of around 180 odd bakeries in the city, said similar training programmes are being organised for vegetable vendors, milk suppliers, hairdressers, laundry, public transport, telecommunications, housekeeping and other services.

"Training certificates to participants, PPE kits, protective gear, COVID tests, specially designed service tokens, movement passes, IT apps and online facilitation are some of the components of training modules," he said.

The Bakery sector has been picked up after 100 percent testing previously done in Parimpora Mandi which is now slated for the expansion of distribution network in the city, Choudhary said.

The deputy commissioner called upon the stakeholders to adopt to the safety procedures and advisories issued in this regard.

"The bakers will start with home delivery after training certificates and tests, to operate in a professional, safe and hygienic framework. Sale of loose bakery is being discouraged," he said.

Choudhary also urged the public to adhere to social distancing norms and personal hygiene as a part of the routine to be adopted to survive the pandemic.

He said the administration has roped in NGOs, universities, volunteers and other organisations as stakeholders in public awareness and training and capacity building for planning a safe exit from the lockdown without losing focus on the fight against the deadly virus.

The president and spokesperson of the Bakers Association expressed gratitude to the district administration for this novel initiative keeping in view the public safety and economy as well.

