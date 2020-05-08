Stranded People Reach Jharkhand's Hatia from Tamil Nadu

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 8 (ANI): Stranded people including patients reached at Hatia Railway Station on Thursday via a special train from Tamil Nadu's Katpadi. Several arrangements were made by railways for the benefit of passengers as most of the passengers were patients, coming from Vellore.Arrangements was made for 50 wheelchairs, sufficient coolies, drinking water.Railway staff were deputed to guide them on their arrival at the station here. (ANI)

