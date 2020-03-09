Subdued Holi Celebrations in NCR Due to Coronavirus Scare

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) Holi celebrations in the national capital region will be subdued this year as a majority of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) have cancelled their Holi Milan programmes due to the coronavirus scare.

Earlier, the apex body of RWAs in Delhi had issued an advisory against holding "public engagements" or "Holi milan" programmes.

Atul Goyal, president of URJA - United Residents Joint Action, said, "There won't be any gala lunches or rain water dance events on Holi. Most of the RWAs have cancelled their events."

"Considering the coronavirus outbreak, you are advised to cancel upcoming Holi Samaroh to be held on March 10 in particular playing with water and touching of nose, eyes and lips and shaking hands," said the advisory issued by URJA.

The management of Gaur Sportswood in Sector 79, Noida conducted a poll among the residents asking them if the scheduled Holi event should be held or not after some residents had expressed reservations.

It was decided to cancel the event, Shahana Datta, a resident of the society said, adding that only the society's children will be playing Holi.

Dhruv N Khosla, director of VasantKunjRWA.com -- an online portal for the residents of the south Delhi locality -- said a total of 39 RWAs have cancelled their Holi event.

"Every year, we held a grand event on Holi followed by lunch. Day before yesterday, we issued a circular that this year's event will not be held in view of the coronavirus scare," Khosla, who is also the president of one of the RWAs in Vasant Kunj, said.

"People have been co-operative and appreciated our move to cancel the event," he added.

Meanwhile, doctors said people playing Holi should exercise caution.

"Do not shake hands or give hugs. If you are having flu-like symptoms, be cautious," said Dr Rajesh Chawla, senior consultant, respiratory medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals.

Being part of a big crowd and not washing hands is not advisable, said Dr Sandeep Budhiraja, group medical director, Max Healthare and senior director, institute of internal medicine.

"Simple things like keeping distance from those having flu and washing your hands frequently will reduce the risk factors. I am not suggesting that you cancel your Holi celebrations but be a little cautious," he added.

The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 43 on Monday. PTI SLB

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)