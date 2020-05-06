Taneja Aerospace Starts Operations at TN Facility

Mumbai, May 6 (PTI) Pune-based Taneja Aerospace and Aviation on wednesday said it has partially commenced production at Belagondapalli facility in Tamil Nadu, which was shut in the wake of coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown imposed in March.

"We now inform you that the operations at the factory of the company at Belagondapalli (Tamil Nadu) have been restarted in a partial and staggered manner after obtaining requisite permissions, as applicable, from Government authorities concerned," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company has taken all measures to meet the safety norms as prescribed by the government authorities to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Taneja Aerospace and Aviation Ltd (TAAL) said.

Besides having capability in manufacturing of light transport and trainer aircraft, TAAL - part of Indian Seamless group - has also diversified business into all aviation-related business -- aircraft manufacturing and maintenance centre and aviation Infrastructure (airfield and MRO).

The company also has an arrangement with Air Works Commercial MRO Services for their commercial aircraft and MRO business at TAAL's private airfield at Hosur, near Bangalore.

