Let the countdown begin! Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is getting her fans ready for the release of 'Red (Taylor's Version)' by sharing her first Instagram Reel dedicated to the re-recorded album.In her first-ever IG Reel, the singer pans through a number of red items including a puff-sleeve top she is wearing, her red nails, some flowers, a dress on a hanger, shoes, jewellery and finally a wrapped, red present -- as the words "it's a red season" appear onscreen and a snippet of her re-recording for the track 'Red' plays in the background. Taylor Swift Announces Re-Record of Her 2012 Album 'Red', Reveals Its Release Date.

The 31-year-old singer captioned the Reel, "21 days til November 12 and I *promise* it's worth the wait." Last month, Swift surprised her fans by sharing that the album would release a week earlier than anticipated. "Got some news that I think you're gonna like," Swift started her tweet. "My version of Red will be out a week earlier than scheduled (including the 4 disc vinyl) on November 12th. Can't wait to celebrate the 13th with you and our new/old autumn heartbreak," she added. Taylor Swift’s Re-Recorded Album ‘Red’ To Release on November 12!

The singer-songwriter also put Swifties on the edge of their seats when she hinted at the release of her album '1989' after she put 'Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version)' on streaming services earlier that month. Swift announced in August that 'Red (Taylor's Version)' will include collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers, Chris Stapleton and Ed Sheeran, reported People magazine. 'Red (Taylor's Version)' will follow the release of this spring's 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)'.

Check Out Taylor Swift's Instagram Post Below:

Swift's decision to re-record her first six albums came after Scooter Braun bought Swift's former record label Big Machine -- a move that saw him take control of the masters to her first six albums. He sold the masters for USD 300 million to Shamrock Holdings in November. She then declined to work with the private equity company after they reached out following the purchase since Braun's Ithaca Holdings would still profit off her old music for many years.Swift's re-recorded 'Red (Taylor's Version)' will come out on November 12.

