Fuel Price Hike: Petrol and Diesel Prices Increased by 90 Paise per Litre; Check New Rates in Major Cities

State-run oil marketing companies increased the retail prices of petrol and diesel by approximately 90 paise per litre on Tuesday, May 19. This adjustment marks the second upward revision to automotive fuel rates in less than a week, compounding the impact of a sharp INR 3-per-litre price hike implemented last Friday. According to state industry sources, the back-to-back adjustments reflect volatile international energy metrics filtering through to domestic fuel pumps.

Revised Rates of Petrol and Diesel in Delhi

In Delhi, the retail price of petrol climbed by 87 paise, bringing the cost to INR 98.64 per litre up from the previous rate of INR 97.77. Simultaneously, diesel prices in the national capital rose by 91 paise, bringing the retail price to INR 91.58 per litre from the prior baseline of INR 90.67. CNG Price Hike: Delhi’s CNG Rate Crosses INR 80 per Kg Amid Global Oil Tensions As IGL Increases Rates; 2nd Hike in 48 Hours.

Local retail prices vary across different states due to the cascading impact of regional Value Added Tax (VAT) structures and local freight charges.

Price Variations Across Major Metro Cities

The price adjustments resonated across all major metropolitan centers, with coastal and eastern hubs recording higher base thresholds:

Mumbai: The financial capital saw petrol prices rise by 91 paise to INR 107.59 per litre, while diesel rose by 94 paise to retail at INR 94.08 per litre.

The financial capital saw petrol prices rise by 91 paise to INR 107.59 per litre, while diesel rose by 94 paise to retail at INR 94.08 per litre. Kolkata: Looking at the four major metros, Kolkata recorded the steepest jump for petrol, with rates increasing by 96 paise to INR 109.70 per litre. Retail diesel prices in the city moved up by 94 paise to settle at INR 96.07 per litre.

Looking at the four major metros, Kolkata recorded the steepest jump for petrol, with rates increasing by 96 paise to INR 109.70 per litre. Retail diesel prices in the city moved up by 94 paise to settle at INR 96.07 per litre. Chennai: In the southern metro, petrol prices edged up by 82 paise to touch INR 104.49 per litre, while diesel grew costlier by 86 paise, bringing the retail price to INR 96.11 per litre.

Petrol and Diesel Rates in Major Cities

City / Region Petrol Price (₹/Litre) Diesel Price (₹/Litre) Mumbai INR 107.59 INR 94.08 Delhi INR 98.64 INR 91.58 Kolkata INR 109.70 INR 96.07 Chennai INR 104.46 INR 96.11 Bengaluru INR 107.12 INR 95.04 Hyderabad INR 111.88 INR 99.95 Jaipur INR 109.32 INR 94.50 Kerala (Thiruvananthapuram) INR 111.71 INR 100.60 Noida / Gurugram (NCR) INR 98.91 INR 92.21 Pune INR 108.34 INR 94.86

Market Background and Outlook

The consecutive price hikes follow a prolonged period of relative price stability at the pumps. Industry analysts indicate that oil marketing corporations are gradually passing on the pressures of rising global crude oil benchmarks, which have faced steady upward momentum due to geopolitical friction in West Asia and evolving international supply dynamics. Mumbai CNG Price Hike: Mahanagar Gas Raises Rates in MMR Region, Check Latest Prices.

While the sudden increase of INR 3 per litre last week helped fuel retailers compress their daily under-recoveries, industry experts suggest that additional, incremental daily revisions may follow if global crude oil values maintain their current elevated thresholds.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 07:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).