Twisha Sharma Dowry Death Case: Bhopal Court Rejects Husband’s Bail Plea Amid Fresh Allegations

A Bhopal court on Monday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of advocate Samarth Singh in the alleged dowry death case of his wife, 33-year-old Twisha Sharma, whose death at her matrimonial home has triggered a high-profile investigation and sharp allegations between the two families. The case has drawn widespread attention due to the involvement of a retired judge’s family and claims of domestic abuse, dowry harassment and substance abuse, as reported by TOI. Twisha Sharma, a former Miss Pune contestant originally from Noida, was found dead at her in-laws’ residence in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on May 12, just months after her marriage in December 2025. Police have registered a dowry death case against her husband Samarth Singh and his mother, retired district judge Giribala Singh.

Court Rejects Husband’s Anticipatory Bail

The anticipatory bail plea filed by Samarth Singh was rejected by the Bhopal court after hearings on Monday. According to reports, the court observed that the primary allegations in the case were directed against the husband. Twisha Sharma Was ‘Addicted to Drugs, Her Hands Would Tremble’: Mother-in-Law’s Bail Plea Counters Family’s Dowry Claims.

However, Samarth Singh’s mother, retired judge Giribala Singh, had earlier been granted anticipatory bail. The decision has been criticised by Twisha Sharma’s family, who alleged that the accused family was attempting to use its legal background and influence in the matter.

Bail Plea Sparks Controversy

The case took another turn after details from the husband’s bail application surfaced publicly. In the plea, the defence reportedly claimed that Twisha Sharma was “a drug addict undergoing psychiatric treatment.” The allegations were strongly contested by her family. Who Was Twisha Sharma, MBA Graduate From Noida, Found Dead at Her Matrimonial Home in Bhopal?.

In response, Twisha’s father Navnidhi Sharma accused his son-in-law of substance abuse and sought a fresh autopsy at AIIMS Delhi, alleging that there may have been attempts to conceal evidence in the initial investigation.

Twisha’s mother-in-law also made public allegations regarding her mental health and claimed she had used marijuana during pregnancy, further intensifying the dispute between the families.

Investigation Expands

Police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the circumstances surrounding the death. Reports indicate that investigators are examining CCTV footage, digital communication records and medical documents as part of the inquiry.

Post-mortem findings reportedly noted multiple ante-mortem injuries, which have added to suspicions raised by the victim’s family. The family has alleged prolonged mental and physical harassment after marriage.

Messages allegedly sent by Twisha before her death have also surfaced in media reports. In one reported message, she allegedly wrote: “I am trapped bro.” Investigators are reviewing these communications as part of the ongoing probe.

Background of the Case

Twisha Sharma married Bhopal-based lawyer Samarth Singh in December 2025. Within five months, tensions reportedly emerged between the couple and their families. Her relatives have alleged dowry-related harassment, while the accused family has denied wrongdoing and raised questions about her mental health history.

The case has renewed public discussion around dowry-related violence and the handling of suspicious deaths involving women shortly after marriage. Police investigation into the matter is ongoing.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 07:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).