TCS ION Launches Remote Internships Product to Connect Students with Industry Mentors

New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) TCS iON, a unit of IT services major Tata Consultancy Services, on Tuesday said it has launched 'Remote Internships', a digital internship product to connect students directly with corporates and industry mentors.

The product will provide a structured learning environment to execute the internship projects remotely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"TCS iON Remote Internships helps companies post internship opportunities online. Students can browse through the listed internships, see what project themes are trending, and apply for the relevant ones. Credits will be awarded depending on the kind of projects chosen," a statement said.

This product offers students internship opportunities round the year, even during the pandemic, while providing companies with a structured digital framework that is compliant with AICTE guidelines, it added.

Powered by the TCS iON digital learning platform, Remote Internships provides a structured learning environment with access to industry mentors, industry-curated learning material, projects, and videos or webinars, the statement said.

Interns can also interact and share ideas with peers and the mentors through a social format. Academic guides will be able to track each student's progress for award of academic credits.

It includes a feature to conduct exit tests and integrate the viva voce score as well.

As part of the launch, more than 100 internship projects have been curated under a large number of domains for students to explore.

"We are excited to launch this product just in time for the summer internships, and bring the industry and students together on a single digital platform.

"Through this product we hope to enable streamlined and uninterrupted learning for students on trending industry topics, ensuring that they earn their academic credits, even in the midst of a pandemic," TCS iON Global Head Venguswamy Ramaswamy said.

