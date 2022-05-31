Shenzhen [China], May 31 (ANI): Honor has launched the Honor 70 series, which includes three models, including the first number series flagship since the Honor 30 Pro+.

According to GSM Arena, the Honor 70 Pro and Pro+ are quite similar, with the primary difference being the chipset (both contain MediaTek Dimensity processors), whereas the Honor 70 is inexpensive.

Also Read | Daren Sammy Receives Sitara-I-Pakistan Award, Country’s Third-Highest Civilian Honour.

Honor 70 Pro+

The Dimensity 9000, a flagship 4nm chipset with a Cortex-X2 CPU core (3.05GHz), three A710, four A510, and a Mali-G710 MC10 GPU, as well as a new sub-6GHz 5G modem, powers the Honor 70 Pro+. up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage are available on the Pro+.

Also Read | Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply For 5636 Apprentice Posts At nfr.indianrailways.gov.in; Check Details Here.

The front-facing 6.78" OLED display is a 10-bit screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,920Hz high-frequency PWM dimming. It can show video in the "HDR Vivid" format, which was created mostly by Huawei.

The Sony IMX800, a 1/1.49" sensor with 54MP resolution and 1.0m pixels (2.0m with binning), is used in all three variants. It's employed in the primary camera, where it's hidden behind an aperture of f/1.9.

It is complemented by a 50MP ultra-wide camera that also functions as a macro camera (focus distance of 2.5cm/1").

An 8MP telephoto module with 3x optical magnification (up to 30x digital) and OIS is included in the Pro and Pro+ variants. Finally, on the front, there's a 50MP punch hole camera with a broad 100° field of view.

The Honor 70 series has a Vlog mode that makes advantage of AI and the cameras' wide field of view to keep you and your subjects in the frame. Yes, you and your subjects may capture video with the phone's front and back cameras at the same time, with picture stabilisation and AI beautifying.

Honor has updated its charging technology, and the Pros now have a 100W output. This allows the 4,500mAh battery to reach 60 per cent charge in 15 minutes (up from 50 per cent on the 60 Pro) and 100 per cent charge in 30 minutes.

The price of the Honor 70 Pro+, which comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, is available for pre-order in China today for Rs. 50,000. A variant with 12GB of RAM (same storage) is also available and costs Rs. 53,500. On June 16, the first units will be available, as reported by GSM Arena.

Honor 70 Pro

The Honor 70 Pro has most of the same components as the Honor 70 Pro+. Importantly, the display, cameras, and batteries are all identical. The chipset and pricing, on the other hand, are not.

The standard Pro is powered by the Dimensity 8000, a 5nm SoC with older Cortex-A78/A55 CPU cores but a modern Mali-G610 MC6 GPU (obviously, a mid-range GPU, unlike the G710).

Surprisingly, there is a 512GB version of this device. However, the basic model is 256GB. The 70 Pro features 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and costs Rs. 43,000. Pre-orders begin today in China, with the first devices arriving on June 10.

Honor, by the way, held a global design competition and selected two winners to create covers for the Honor 70 Pro/Pro+. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)