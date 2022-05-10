Seoul [South Korea], May 9 (ANI): As the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold4 inches closer, new rumors about Samsung's big foldable for 2022 keep piling on.

According to GSM Arena, a reliable tipster leaked information about the alleged look of the inner and outer screens of the Z Fold4.

Also Read | MI vs KKR Stat Highlights, IPL 2022: Clinical Knights Keep Slender Playoff Hopes Alive With Thumping Win Over Mumbai Indians.

Starting with the inside display, the company is expected to use a slightly wider panel while narrowing the length resulting in a 6:5 aspect ratio.

The cover panel will also be a tad shorter than the Z Fold3 with a squarer aspect ratio. Z Fold3 has a 24.5:9 aspect ratio while the upcoming Z Fold4 is said to arrive with a 23:9 aspect. The two main panels are placed on top of each other suggesting the slightly wider panel on the Z Fold4.

Also Read | Our Blues: Shim Dal-gi and Kim Jae Won, Bae Hyun-sung and Roh Yoon-seo Make You Root For Them More Than The Lead Characters.

As per GSM Arena, recent rumors also suggest a 4,400 mAh battery capacity with 25W charging and a triple camera system with a 108MP main cam, a 12MP ultrawide and a 10MP 3x telephoto module. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)