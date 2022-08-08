New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): The low-cost 5G option from Motorola, which is also one of the most affordable options in some markets, will soon be released in India as well.

According to GSM Arena, the Motorola Moto G62 5G was released last month on the international market, but it will not be available in India until August 11.

The announcement's most interesting detail is that the handset will come with a more powerful chipset in the Indian market. The Snapdragon 480+ chipset powers the European version, while Motorola says the Snapdragon 695 chipset will power the Indian model.

The rest of the specifications most likely remain the same, but it will be interesting to see if Motorola will be able to keep the price as low as Euro200 or if it will reduce it slightly for the developing Indian market. India historically receives phones at lower prices than Europe and the US.

Flipkart appears to be where the device will debut because the retailer has already created a landing page announcing the August 11 release date.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)