Last week, OnePlus launched the highly anticipated 10T 5G smartphone in India and global markets. The OnePlus Ace Pro was also confirmed to launch on the same date but was postponed by the company, until further notice. The Chinese phone maker has now come up with a new launch date for the OnePlus Ace Pro. OnePlus has released a promotional poster of Ace Pro on Weibo, revealing August 9 as its launch date. OnePlus Ace Pro Launch Delayed, OnePlus 10T 5G To Debut As Scheduled.

OnePlus Ace Pro (Photo Credits: Weibo)

The OnePlus Ace Pro will be a rebranded version of OnePlus 10T 5G and will carry similar specifications. It will sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

For photography, the smartphone will feature a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 2MP snapper. Upfront, there will be a 16MP selfie camera. OnePlus Ace Pro will pack a 4,800mAh battery wtih 150W fast charging support and will run on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 UI. The company will announce the pricing of the Ace Pro Chinese model tomorrow during the launch event.

