Shenzhen [China], January 20 (ANI): OnePlus might be working on a new Nord-smartphone for the Indian market that could come under Rs 20,000.

Up until now, there was no OnePlus device selling for less than INR 20,000, despite the fact that that's the most popular price point in the country. According to a new rumour from a generally reliable tipster, that may change later this year, reported GSM Arena.

OnePlus is said to be considering launching a Nord phone that will retail for under Rs 20,000 in the subcontinent. The company is apparently going to decide whether to go ahead or not "by the middle of Q2", which can be translated as by May.

If OnePlus decides to bring this handset to India, then it will arrive on the market after the Nord 3 launches. That means sometime after July, and not any sooner, unfortunately.

If this pans out, it means OnePlus is planning at least three Nords for India this year - the Nord 2 CE is expected to debut first, in February.

The cheapest Nord, if it does materialize, will reportedly feature a 90 Hz AMOLED display, a 50 MP main rear camera, and a MediaTek 5G chipset.

No other specs are known at the moment. (ANI)

