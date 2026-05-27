Telugu Film Industry Delegation Meets Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan to Discuss Key Industry Issues

Rajamahendravaram, May 27: The producers of the Telugu film fraternity met Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday to discuss key issues concerning the Telugu film industry. After the meeting, producer Naga Vamshi, Ravi Shankar, along with others, addressed the media about the meeting and said that they had detailed discussions with Pawan Kalyan regarding the recent developments and ongoing challenges in the industry over the last two weeks. ‘They Call Him OG’: Pawan Kalyan’s Haiku Number ‘Washi Yo Washi’ Released; ‘His Voice, Our Celebration, Have a Blasting Experience’.

They stated, "Deputy CM patiently heard the concerns raised by industry representatives and assured them that the government would work towards finding permanent solutions." Producers said that the meeting covered broader issues that affect "exhibitors, theatre management across the industry." "The discussion was not limited to the film 'Peddi' alone, but also covered broader issues affecting producers, exhibitors, and theatre management across the industry. Pawan Kalyan assured us that disputes between producers and exhibitors would soon be resolved through discussions and mutual understanding." Andhra Pradesh Dy CM Pawan Kalyan Admits He ‘Felt Jealous’ of Vijay’s Rapid Political Rise, Says ‘They Won Using Cutouts’ (Watch Video).

The producers also responded to the concerns related to the release of Peddi, saying that the "permission has been granted for five shows and added that there are currently no obstacles regarding single-screen theatre allocations, as agreements had already been reached earlier." In the media address, producers expressed confidence after the meeting and said the Deputy CM had given strong assurance that the state government would support the film industry and take steps to address its concerns at the earliest.

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