Two Arrested for `mocking Police' in TikTok Video

Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI) Two young men were arrested and a boy detained for allegedly making a TikTok video mocking the police in Mumbai's Antop Hill area on Wednesday, an official said.

The video was shot in front of a police van, he said.

A case was registered against three persons under IPC sections 188 (defying lawful order of a government servant), 270 (malignant act likely to spread disease) and 500 (defamation), the police official said.

Sahil Sardar (18) and Raj Nirman (19) were arrested for making the video and a boy who helped them was detained and later handed over to his parents, the official said. PTI

