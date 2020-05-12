Two People Killed in Clash over Land Dispute in UP's Jhansi

Jhansi (UP), May 12 (PTI) Two people died of injuries sustained in a clash over a land dispute at a village in the Raksa area here on Tuesday, police said.

The clash took place between two factions of a family in Parashari village in the morning, Superintendent of Police, City, Rahul Srivastava said.

The groups attacked each other with sticks in which two people, Chhakilal and Jamna Tripathi, suffered severe injuries and had to be taken to a hospital, where they died, he said.

A woman was also injured in the clash, Srivastava said, adding that a probe was underway.

