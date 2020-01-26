Assam Blast: ULFA Claims Responsibility of Serial Blasts in Dibrugarh and Charaideo Districts on Republic Day 2020

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Guwahati, January 26: United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I) on Sunday claimed the responsibility of serial blasts in Assam. At least four explosions took place in Dibrugarh and Charaideo districts on Sunday morning as the country celebrated Republic Day. The first blast took place at a shop in Graham Bazaar located near the National Highway NH 37.

The second blast took place near a Gurudwara in Dibrugarh while another blast took place near the Duliajan police station in Dibrugarh. The other explosion took place in the Sonari town of Charaideo district. Assam: Two Explosions in Dibrugarh Ahead of Republic Day 2020 Celebrations.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condemned the bomb blasts and added that he has directed police to take stern action against those involved in the blasts.

