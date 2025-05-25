Unnao, May 25: Four people were killed after a speeding car rammed into a container truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway here on Sunday afternoon, police said. Circle Officer (CO) Arvind Kumar said the car was going from Lucknow towards Agra when its driver lost control and crashed it into the rear of a container truck in the Bangarmau police station area. As a result, the car got stuck under the truck, trapping its occupants inside. Three car occupants -- Vinay Pathak (58), Brajesh Yadav (45), and Seema Upadhyay (55) -- died on the spot, he said. Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident: Police Officer Killed, Another Injured by Speeding Vehicle in Samba.

Seema's daughter Aarushi (26) was critically injured and was rushed to a hospital in Tirwa, Kannauj. From there, she was referred to a hospital in Kanpur, where doctors declared her dead, the officer said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further legal proceedings are underway, police said.

