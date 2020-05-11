UP Corona Count: 80 Deaths, 3,573 +ve Cases Till Date as One Dies, 106 Found Infected on Day

Lucknow, May 11 (PTI) A man died of COVID-19 while 106 people tested positive for the disease in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, taking the number of fatalities due to the pandemic to 80 and cases of infection to 3,573 in the state till date, said an official.

The fresh death due to COVID-19 was reported from Lallitpur in the state, he added.

As per the state's bulletin on COVID-19 situation till date, "A total of 3,573 cases have been reported so far from 72 districts. Of the 3,573 cases, 1,758 people have been treated and discharged.”

With 80 deaths and 1,758 people cured, the total number of active cases in the state on Monday stood at 1,735, the bulletin revealed.

Of the total fatalities, the maximum number of 24 deaths occurred in Agra, followed by 13 in Meerut, seven Moradabad, six in Kanpur Nagar, four each in Firozabad and Mathura, three in Aligarh, two each in Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar and one each in Lalitpur, Prayagraj, Etah, Mainpuri, Bijnore, Kanpur Dehat, Amroha, Bareilly, Basti, Bulandshahr, Lucknow, Varanasi and Shrawasti.

Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad earlier told reporters that the state has readied altogether 53,459 isolation and 21,569 quarantine beds, besides 1,260 beds with ventilator facility.

Those who have tested positive in the state include 8.1 per cent from 60 plus age group, 25.5 per cent between 40-60 years of age, 48.7 per cent between 20 and 40 years and 17.7 per cent are below the age of 20, he said.

Among the total patients 21.5 per cent are women, he said, adding the state government was effectively using Aarogya Setu app and also making calls to alert people.

"Of the total 2,058 calls made to Aarogya Setu users, nine have been found positive till now and are being treated," he said.

