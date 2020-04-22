Vikram Gokhale, Amitabh Bachchan's 'AB Aani CD' Set for Digital Premiere on May 1

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI) Vikram Gokhale and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Marathi film "AB Aani CD" will make its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video on May 1, the makers announced Wednesday.

Directed by Milind Lele, the film was released countrywide on March 13 but its theatrical run was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic that forced many theatres to shut down.

In a statement, producer Akshay Bardapurkar said the film will be an ode to all frontline healthcare workers who are leading the fight against COVID-19.

"In the current circumstances, public safety and health is of paramount importance. It, therefore, made absolute sense to digitally debut this beautiful movie with our streaming partner Amazon Prime Video.

"In association with Prime Video, we are thrilled to release the film to mark Maharashtra Day and Labour Day as an ode to our all frontline heroes in the battle against COVID. It is our humble tribute to an enormous effort which will be remembered for a long time," Bardapurkar said.

"AB Aani CD" has a cameo appearance by Bachchan. The megastar and Gokhale, who previously worked in 1990's "Agneepath", will be seen as childhood friends. PTI KKP RB

