Vistara Deploys Its Newly-inducted Dreamliner Aircraft to Transport Essential Supplies

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Vistara on Wednesday said it has deployed its newly-inducted Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft to transport relief material, medical supplies and essential commercial goods during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Vistara started operating the cargo flights on Sunday, April 19, between Delhi and Mumbai, and will operate more such flights over the next two weeks, carrying vital supplies and commercial cargo to and from various parts of India, including but not limited to Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai," the airline's press release stated.

Each of the cargo flights on the wide-body Dreamliner plane has a capacity of 20 tonnes, ensuring continuous supply and replenishment of medicines, equipment and other necessary goods where necessary, it noted.

India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of coronavirus, which has infected more than 20,000 people and killed over 600 people in the country till now.

The airline had taken delivery of its first Dreamliner aircraft in February this year at Seattle. The new aircraft is the first of the six that Vistara has ordered from Boeing.

It is a passenger aircraft that is expected to fly on medium to long haul routes internationally.

Vinod Kannan, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara, said, "We are making every possible effort within our means to help India fight COVID-19, and delivering life-saving medical supplies to our fellow citizens is one of them."

Vistara said it will ensure that the operating and assisting staff on all cargo flights, including tech crew, engineers, security personnel and cargo loaders, take all necessary precautions for their health and safety while on duty.

"The airline will continue to explore more opportunities for cargo operations in the following weeks," it said.

However, all domestic and international commercial passenger flights have been suspended since March 25 to curb the coronavirus pandemic in India.

