VVDN Technologies Continues Its Manufacturing Expansion with Additional 10 Acre Global Innovation Park in India

VVDN Technologies, leading premier product engineering, cloud and manufacturing company, announced the opening of its ten acre Global Innovation Park at Manesar, Gurugram, India.This announcement comes as a part of the company's plan to further strengthen its engineering service offerings and increasing its manufacturing capacity by adding to the infrastructure.VVDN's new Global Innovation Park at Manesar is spread over ten acres. This large campus has a planned capacity of approximately 100,000 employees and will be operational by the middle of May 2020.The new campus facility, part of the previously announced expansion plan to dramatically increase capacity for the manufacturing of next-generation technology solutions, will be a bigger world-class factory with greater production output.The Global Innovation Park currently houses the following:VVDN Production Hub: Aimed to increase the quality and capacity of its global electronic product manufacturing, VVDN's new facility is equipped with world-class SMT, product assembly areas, ISO class six and eight clean room, as well as testing and validation infrastructureVVDN Experience Center: Dedicated to VVDN's history as well as innovative solutions designed, developed and manufactured by the company to engage customers and partnersVVDN R&D and Testing Lab: Next-generation innovation R&D and Testing lab to promote agile product development and support global clients in their digital transformation journeyToday, VVDN produces a wide range of innovative versatile solutions such as trackers, dashcams, cameras, wi-fi access points and 5G equipment.With this new campus, VVDN has strengthened its manufacturing position in India by being one of the leading ODMs, which can serve the global customer's needs of electronic manufacturing of innovative solutions."VVDN's growth is a landmark of a unique transformation in the company's history. VVDN launching a major global expansion of its manufacturing efforts in India underscores the company's commitment to be India's Premier ODM Company catering to both the domestic and global market's needs," said Bhupender Saharan, CEO, while reflecting on the growth and continued investment."This manufacturing expansion has occurred at a unique time when the world is looking for manufacturing alternatives, and VVDN is now determined to offer its global customers a world-class manufacturing capability with an excellent quality level," said Saharan."The electronics manufacturing world is rapidly evolving and VVDN is ready to meet the needs of the new normal of the world with its advanced and sustainable infrastructure, capacity and manpower," Bhupender Saharan further added.

