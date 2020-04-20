Wall Street Opens Lower as US Oil Contract Slides

New York, Apr 20 (AP) Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street as momentum from last week's rally faded and oil prices collapse.

Crude prices are plummeting amid concerns that storage facilities were close to being full. Energy sectors stocks are taking the worst of the selling.

Economic data continues to show heavy damage to growth. Investors braced for a busy week when dozens of CEOs from the largest companies are scheduled to give updates on how bad the pandemic is hurting them.

Stocks in Europe turned lower despite the fact that some countries eased their lockdowns on business. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)