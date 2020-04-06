Wearing Face Masks Made Compulsory at Maharashtra Mantralaya

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (ANI): As a precautionary measure to control the spread of coronavirus, wearing face masks has been made compulsory for all staff, officers and visitors in Mantralaya here for the coming few months.No entry will be allowed to anyone without face masks.With 103 new COVID-19 positive cases, the number of total cases in Mumbai on Sunday stood at 433. The total positive coronavirus cases in Maharashtra stand at 748.As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stands at 3,577 with 83 deaths. (ANI)

