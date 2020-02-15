Woman Jumps Infront of Metro Train in Red Line of Delhi Metro

New Delhi [India], Feb 15 (ANI): A 28-year old woman was injured after she allegedly jumped before a metro train at Pratap Nagar Metro Station in New Delhi on Friday evening.The incident happened at 9:42 pm on platform number 2 of the Pratap Nagar metro station."Delay in services between Tis Hazari and Inderlok due to a passenger on track at Pratap Nagar. Normal service on all other lines," the tweet from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's official handle read.Further details are awaited.The Pratap Nagar Metro Station is located on the Red Line of the Delhi Metro, which is located near the Subzi Mandi railway station. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)