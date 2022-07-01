Tehran [Iran], July 1 (ANI/Xinhua): At least 10 people were killed in a car accident in the south-eastern Iranian province of Sistan and Balochistan, the official IRNA news agency reported Friday.

In the accident on Thursday night, two others were injured when two cars crashed and caught fire on the Konarak to Nikshahr road, Reze Arbabi Nasra, an emergency official at the Iranshahr University of Medical Sciences, told IRNA.

The injured were taken to Chabahar Imam Ali Hospital for treatment, he was quoted as saying. (ANI/Xinhua)

