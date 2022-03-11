Ouagadougou [Burkina Faso], March 11 (ANI/Xinhua): Fourteen people were killed after unidentified armed men attacked a gold mine in the commune of Seytenga in Burkina Faso on Thursday afternoon, said the official news agency AIB on Friday.

The attack was perpetrated on the artisanal gold mining site of Sago, in the village of Tondobi, at around 3 p.m. when the armed men burst in and started shooting at the miners.

The attackers also ordered the miners to leave the site within 72 hours, it reported.

Seytenga is a locality located about forty kilometers from Dori, capital of the Sahel region and about ten kilometers from the Niger border.

Security in Burkina Faso has worsened since 2015, with terrorist attacks having killed more than 1,000 people and displaced over one million others in the West African nation. (ANI/Xinhua)

