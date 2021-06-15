Kabul [Afghanistan], June 15 (ANI/Xinhua): A total of 18 terrorists have been killed and nine others sustained injuries as security forces stormed Taliban hideouts in parts of the restive Helmand province Tuesday, said a statement of the provincial police.

The security forces involving police and army stormed Taliban hideouts in Nahr-e-Saraj and Nad Ali districts in the wee hours of Tuesday, killing 18 armed militants and injuring nine others.

A total of 14 anti-personnel and anti-vehicle mines have also been discovered and defused during the crackdowns, according to the statement.

There were no casualties on security personnel, the statement further said, adding the operation would last until the said districts are cleared from the insurgents. (ANI/Xinhua)

