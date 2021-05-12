Karachi, May 11 (PTI) A 19-year old man became the youngest Pakistani to summit Mt Everest, the world's highest peak, on Tuesday.

Shehroze Kashif, who hails from Lahore, has earlier climbed Broad Peak (8,047m) in the Karakoram range when he was 17 years old.

Nepalese mountaineer and Expedition Manager Chhang Dawa Sherpa, in a Facebook post, congratulated Kashif.

"This morning Shehroze Kashif, 19, became the youngest Pakistani mountaineer to reach the summit of Mount Everest - 8,848.86 metres - on Tuesday," Sherpa said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)