Texas [US], July 5 (ANI): At least 24 people died in Kerr County, Texas, after severe flooding inundated the area, County Sheriff Larry L Leitha said on Saturday, as per CNN.

US President Donald Trump meanwhile called the central Texas flooding "terrible" and pledged federal support in the aftermath.

Also Read | Texas Floods: 13 Dead, Over 20 Kids From Summer Camps Missing During Major Flash Flooding in US (Watch Videos).

"It's terrible. The floods? It's shocking. They don't know the answer yet as to how many people, but it looks like some young people have died," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he traveled to his New Jersey golf club. Asked if there will be federal aid, he responded, "Oh yeah, we'll take care of them. We're working with the governor. It's a terrible thing."

The search for those swept up in floodwaters in central Texas will continue throughout the night as state and local officials "remain in a search and rescue posture," Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Friday, as per CNN.

Also Read | PM Modi in Argentina: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives at Ezeiza International Airport in Buenos Aires for 3rd Leg of 5 Nation Visit (See Pics and Video).

"They will continue in the darkness of night. They will be taking place when the sun rises in the morning. They will be nonstop, seeking to find everybody who is unaccounted for," he added.

First responder helicopters with infrared technology will be flying overnight in a continued effort to locate any potential rescue victims, a source familiar with the search said.

More than 200 people have been rescued following severe flooding in Kerr County, Texas, and emergency response efforts are still underway, CNN reported.

"As of a few hours ago, we had rescued or evacuated 237 people and 167 of those were by helicopter," Major General Thomas M Suelzer said at a news conference Friday night. "So we are having a very good helicopter response when the weather allows."

On Saturday, personnel will be sent to help manage evacuee shelters with tracking efforts to help confirm those located to date, he added, as per CNN.

Suelzer said three additional helicopters are also on the way to help support the community. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)