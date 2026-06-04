Earthquake in Myanmar: Quake of Magnitude 3.9 on Richter Scale Hits Country

Naypyidaw, June 4: An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hit Myanmar on Thursday, as reported by the National Centre of Seismology (NCS). Sharing the details in a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.9, On: 04/06/2026 07:10:00 IST, Lat: 24.958 N, Long: 95.023 E, Depth: 126 Km, Location: Myanmar."

Myanmar is vulnerable to hazards from moderate and large magnitude earthquakes and tsunamis along its long coastline. Myanmar is wedged between four tectonic plates (the Indian, Eurasian, Sunda, and Burma plates) that interact in active geological processes. Myanmar Earthquake: Quake of Magnitude 4.5 on Richter Scale Hits Region, Second Tremor in 2 Days.

A 1,400-kilometre transform fault runs through Myanmar and connects the Andaman spreading centre to a collision zone in the north called the Sagaing Fault. The Sagaing Fault increases the seismic hazard for Sagaing, Mandalay, Bago, and Yangon, which together represent 46 per cent of Myanmar's population. Earthquake of Magnitude 4.3 on Richter Scale Hits Bay of Bengal, Tremors Recorded Early Morning.

Although Yangon is relatively far from the fault trace, it still suffers from significant risk due to its dense population. For instance, in 1903, a magnitude 7.0 earthquake in Bago also struck Yangon.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)