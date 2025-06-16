Khan Younis (Gaza Strip), Jun 16 (AP) Gaza's Health Ministry says 38 Palestinians have been killed in new shootings in areas of food distribution centres in the south of the territory.

The toll Monday was the deadliest yet in the near-daily shootings that have taken place as thousands of Palestinians move through Israeli military-controlled areas to reach the food centres. Witnesses say Israeli troops open fire in an attempt to control the crowds.

There was no immediate comment by the Israeli military on Monday's deaths. It has said in previous instances that troops fired warning shots at what it calls suspects approaching their positions. (AP)

