Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], March 25 (ANI): Four Pakistani soldiers were killed as they foiled plans of a group of terrorists who "attempted to infiltrate" Pakistan from Afghanistan, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

During the combat between the Pakistani Armed Forces and the terrorists, the soldiers were killed while the terrorists fled away with severe injuries.

According to the statement by ISPR, the terrorists attempted to enter Pakistan on the midnight of March 23-24 in the Hassan Khel area of North Waziristan district, reported The News International.

"Due to alertness and timely response of the troops, the infiltration attempt was foiled. Terrorists retaliated with fire which was reciprocated in a befitting manner," said the ISPR statement.

The four soldiers who were killed during the exchange of fire were identified as 34-year-old Lance Havaldar Wajahat Alam of Ghizer in Gilgit Baltistan, 25-year-old Sepoy Sajjid Inayat resident of Sheikhupura, 32-year-old Sepoy Maqbool Hayat, resident of Ghizer in Gilgit Baltistan, and 22-year-old Sepoy Sajjid Ali resident of Skardu.

ISPR, after the incident, vowed, "The Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," reported the Pakistani publication. (ANI)

