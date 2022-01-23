Beijing, January 23: A 5.8 magnitude earthquake jolted the city of Delingha in northwest China's Qinghai Province on Sunday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

According to CENC, the epicenter was monitored at 38.44 degrees north latitude and 97.37 degrees east longitude.

The quake struck at a depth of 8 km, the CENC said. There are no reports of casualties or loss of properties as of now. Further details are awaited.

Earlier on January 12, a 5.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Menyuan county in northwest China's Qinghai Province.

