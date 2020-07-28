Peshawar, Jul 28 (PTI) Police in northwestern Pakistan on Tuesday conducted a raid on a suspected militant hideout, resulting in a firefight in which five anti-terrorism commandos and two civilians were killed.

The incident took place in Chilas, a city of Diamer district of Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to Gilgit-Baltistan police spokesperson Mubarak Jan, the operation was carried out after the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) received information about at presence of the militants at a house in Ronai area of Chilas.

“Five CTD officials were killed and as many injured during the operation. Two civilians were also killed in the shootout,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

However, it did not give any details about the militants who opened fire on the police team.

“Police cordoned off the area after the incident,” he said.

Residents of Ronai village held a demonstration and blocked the main Chilas Road to protest against the killing of two civilians.

They alleged that the police and CTD had raided a house on ‘wrong information'.

Senior police officials reached there to persuade them to end the protest. They assured them that the killers would soon be apprehended.

