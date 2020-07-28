Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions, is being questioned at Amboli Police Station in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput death case.
Mumbai: Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions, being questioned at Amboli Police Station in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput death case. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/1MWG3oaCz7— ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2020
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has written a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, alleging that the cases of kidnapping were increasing in the state at an alarming rate. "It's the responsibility of the police & administration to act in a swift manner," read Priyanka Gandhi's letter.
प्रियंका गांधी जी का यूपी सीएम को पत्र।
"महोदय, प्रदेश की कानून व्यवस्था ठीक करिए, जनता परेशान है।"@INCUttarPradesh @priyankagandhi pic.twitter.com/kM9aALvg4g— Saharanpur congress (@SaharanpurINC) July 28, 2020
Head Constable Murugan and Constable Muthuraj, who are lodged at Madurai Central Prison in connection with Thoothukudi custodial deaths case, tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting searches in Hyderabad and Mumbai in connection with a case of money laundering against GVK Group.
BJP MLA Madan Dilawar has filed a second writ petition at the Rajasthan High Court against the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress party. His first petition was rejected by the country on Monday.
Mayawati has hit out at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over the merger of six BSP MLAs with Congress. "BSP could have gone to the court earlier too but we were looking for a time to teach Congress party and CM Ashok Gehlot a lesson. Now we have decided to go to the Court. We will not let this matter alone. We will go even to the Supreme Court," Mayawati said.
A meeting of state cabinet ministers has begun at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence.
Pharmaceutical company Moderna has begun a phase-3 clinical trial of potential COVID-19 vaccine known as mRNA-1273.
Uttarakhand: A woman died and her 12-year-old daughter injured after their house in Padergaon Village of Chamoli district got damaged due to a cloudburst last night. The injured girl has been sent to a hospital. A team of local administration sent to the spot.
Uttarakhand: A woman died and her 12-year-old daughter injured after their house in Padergaon Village of Chamoli district got damaged due to a cloudburst last night. The injured girl has been sent to a hospital. A team of local administration sent to the spot. pic.twitter.com/5koRpL6oEA— ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2020
Bihar: Two people died after a pickup-van ran over flood-affected people who had taken refuge at NH 527B in Darbhanga, under Keoti Police station area. More details awaited.
Bihar: Two people died after a pickup-van ran over flood-affected people who had taken refuge at NH 527B in Darbhanga, under Keoti Police station area. More details awaited.— ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2020
July 28, Mumbai: The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday declared COVID-19 as the "most severe" global health emergency. The announcement came shortly after the worldwide coronavirus tally crossed the 16 million mark, with an addition of over 10,00,000 infections in the past four days.
The Delhi Government informed on Monday that Street vendors and hawkers are allowed to function from 10 am to 8 pm daily, initially for a period of one week in Delhi except in containment zones. However, weekly bazaars are not allowed till further orders. The government banned 47 Chinese apps in India. The apps were banned, for operating as clones of the previously banned app in June. Several other Chinese apps are in the radar for violating security concerns.
Donald Trump's national security advisor tested positive for COVID-19, as the president prepared to visit a North Carolina facility where one of the leading vaccine candidates is being manufactured.
Google is letting most of its employees work from home until Summer of 2021 globally, including India, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.