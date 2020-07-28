July 28, Mumbai: The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday declared COVID-19 as the "most severe" global health emergency. The announcement came shortly after the worldwide coronavirus tally crossed the 16 million mark, with an addition of over 10,00,000 infections in the past four days.

The Delhi Government informed on Monday that Street vendors and hawkers are allowed to function from 10 am to 8 pm daily, initially for a period of one week in Delhi except in containment zones. However, weekly bazaars are not allowed till further orders. The government banned 47 Chinese apps in India. The apps were banned, for operating as clones of the previously banned app in June. Several other Chinese apps are in the radar for violating security concerns.

Donald Trump's national security advisor tested positive for COVID-19, as the president prepared to visit a North Carolina facility where one of the leading vaccine candidates is being manufactured.

Google is letting most of its employees work from home until Summer of 2021 globally, including India, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

