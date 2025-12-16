Tel Aviv [Israel], December 16 (ANI/TPS): During the past week, Border Police soldiers operated in various sectors of the country to locate illegal Palestinian residents and prevent attempts by infiltrators to penetrate throughout the country, arresting 513 residents of the Palestinian Authority who were staying in Israel without permits to do so.

In the Jerusalem area and Jerusalem itself, 391 illegal residents and 34 suspects of aiding illegal residence were apprehended.

Also Read | Did Paris Scrap Live New Year’s Eve Concert on Champs-Elysees and Decide To Replace It With a Pre-Recorded New Year 2026 Celebration Video? Here’s the Truth.

In one incident alone last weekend, Border Police in the Jerusalem area arrested 25 illegal residents who had jumped over the separation fence with the Palestinian areas and who hid inside a nearby factory in the Atarot industrial zone.

In the North and Coastal sectors, 18 illegal residents and 11 suspects of aiding were apprehended.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Receives Warm Welcome From Indian Diaspora in Amman As He Begins Jordan Visit, Says ‘Deeply Touched’ (See Pics and Video).

In the Southern sector, 57 illegal residents and four suspects of aiding were apprehended, and in the Central sector, 47 illegal residents and four suspects of aiding were apprehended. (ANI/TPS)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)